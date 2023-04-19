To Gather Info on Motive & Arms, UP STF to Seek Remand of Three Who Shot Dead Atiq Ahmed, Brother

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) will on Wednesday seek remand of the three assailants who shot dead mafia-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf in police custody on Sunday.

“All questions related to the killing of the mafia brothers will be answered,” said DIG STF Anand Dev Tiwari.

Tiwari added that questions such as whether there was a syndicate, people or those having enmity with them, from where they got the arms, the motive behind killing will be answered once the accused are taken on remand by the police.

Atiq (60) and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a check-up.

The three assailants — Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj — are in Pratapgarh jail at present. However, the cops seem clueless about Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen who bears a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on her head.

“We will soon arrest Shaista Parveen, Guddu Muslim and others who are still at large,” the DIG added.

Apart from Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, four others named in the Umesh Pal murder case FIR — Asad, Arbaaz, Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman and Ghulam — have also been killed. Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case in which Atiq Ahmed was also an accused.

Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was shot dead by Uttar Pradesh STF during an encounter near Parichha Dam in Jhansi on August 13. Asad had been captured by a CCTV camera during the attack on Pal and was on the run since.

Asad was the third son of gangster-cum-politician Atiq Ahmed and is said to have taken the reins of Atiq’s dreaded gang last August after his two elder brothers surrendered in court.

The FIR in the Umesh Pal murder case was lodged under relevant sections of IPC, including 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), and under the Explosive Substances Act by his wife Jaya Pal on February 25.

Read all the Latest India News here