‘Today is a Historic Day’: Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal Attend ‘Mann Ki Baat @ 100’ Events in Mumbai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attended the live broadcast of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio address in Mumbai.

In the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said the radio broadcast is an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians and it has ensured he is never cut-off from people. Modi said ‘Mann ki Baat’ gave him a solution to connect with the people and was not merely a programme but a spiritual journey for him.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mumbai unit made arrangements for the live broadcast of the 100th episode of PM Modi’s monthly radio address on Sunday at 5,000 places across 36 Assembly constituencies in the city and suburbs.

“Through Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi crafts messages that venture into the nooks and corners of the nation, building bridges between the people and the government," Amit Shah later tweeted.

“Today is a historic day. I had the privilege of witnessing the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat with the people of Kandivali, Maharashtra," Goyal tweeted.

Goyal had on Saturday said that through Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to strike a dialogue with the masses and also sought participation by the people in the developmental process.

Shah, who arrived in Mumbai on a private visit, attended the broadcast at an event organised in suburban Vile Parle and then proceeded to Kandivali.

BJP’s MP from North Central Mumbai Poonam Mahajan and local MLA Parag Alavani were also present at the event attended by Shah.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been interacting with citizens through the Mann Ki Baat programme. “As per a survey, the programme has reached nearly 100 crore listeners. It has nearly 23 crore regular listeners,” he said.

“The survey showed that nearly 96 per cent of the people are aware about this programme and have heard it at least once. The works of people and organisations working in different fields across the country have also been honoured through this medium,” Shelar said.

In Mumbai, the BJP MPs, MLAs and party office-bearers attended the broadcast of the Mann ki Baat at events organised in their respective areas.

