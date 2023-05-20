CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Toll in Bengal Firecracker Factory Explosion Rises to 11
1-MIN READ

Toll in Bengal Firecracker Factory Explosion Rises to 11

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 15:05 IST

Kolkata, India

Another injured in the explosion, Pinki Maity, is undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition is also very critical (Image: PTI/File)

Another injured in the explosion, Pinki Maity, is undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition is also very critical (Image: PTI/File)

Prime accused and owner of the illegal firecracker manufacturing unit Kalipada alias Bhanu Bagh had succumbed to his injuries at a private nursing home in Odisha's Cuttack, where he had fled soon after the blast on May 16

The toll in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district rose to 11 as one more person, who was seriously injured in the explosion, succumbed to his injuries, a senior official said on Saturday.

Rabindranath Maity, who had 80 per cent burn injuries, was undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM Hospital here, died on Friday, he said.

“He had third-degree burn injuries. His condition deteriorated constantly since he was brought here and he died last evening," the official said.

Another injured in the explosion, Pinki Maity, is undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition is also “very critical", he said.

Prime accused and owner of the illegal firecracker manufacturing unit Kalipada alias Bhanu Bagh had succumbed to his injuries at a private nursing home in Odisha’s Cuttack, where he had fled soon after the blast on May 16.

top videos

    The West Bengal CID is conducting a probe into the explosion in Egra area.

    Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the West Bengal government, seeking a detailed report on the explosion within four weeks.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Odisha
    2. cuttack
    3. West Bengal
    first published:May 20, 2023, 15:05 IST
    last updated:May 20, 2023, 15:05 IST