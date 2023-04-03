Grim Reality: 8 Suicide Attempts, 2 Fatalities in Front of Maharashtra Ministry in One Year

Many individuals visit the Ministry, which serves as the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government, numerous times to resolve their issues. However, if they do not receive a resolution after a prolonged wait, a sense of disappointment takes hold of their minds, leading them to take drastic measures. Over the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of suicide cases in front of the Ministry. By examining the number of individuals who attempted suicide in front of the ministry in the past year (March 2022 -March 2023), the dire situation in the state can be gauged.

On Monday, three people, including two women, attempted suicide in a single day in front of the ministry. This incident has garnered significant attention. Of the three, Sheetal Gadekar of Dhule passed away. Reports indicate that Sangeet Davre from Navi Mumbai and Ramesh Mohite, who is handicapped and from Pune, are currently receiving medical treatment and are in critical condition.

Sheetal Gadekar

Sixty-three-year-old Sheetal Gadekar had come to Mumbai from Dhule. A nine gunta plot (No. P-16) located in the Dhule MIDC area was registered under the name of Sheetal Gadekar’s husband. However, it was fraudulently transferred to another individual by creating a fake notary in the name of Naresh Kumar Manakchand Munot in 2010, with the involvement of the then MIDC officials.

The officials in question forged signatures on a Rs 100 stamp paper instead of using the legal purchase paper and misused photographs of Gadekar’s husband, Ravindra Gadekar, to create a fake identity. Sheetal Gadekar had reported the incident to the Chief Minister, Industry Minister, Chief Secretary, and Collector, as well as to police officers, stating that the transfer of the plot was carried out with the officials’ collusion. Unfortunately, her complaints went unheard.

As a result of this injustice, Gadekar was driven to extreme desperation and warned of committing suicide in front of the ministry on March 27. Frustrated with the government’s failure to resolve her problem, she attempted suicide by consuming insecticide outside the ministry. Following an investigation, doctors determined that she had likely ingested the insecticide half an hour before she arrived at the administrative block. The police have stated that Gadekar did not pass away due to poisoning, but rather due to a heart attack.

Sangeeta Davre

A resident of Navi Mumbai, Sangeeta Davre, also attempted suicide by drinking insecticide in front of the Ministry. Her husband works for the Navi Mumbai Police Force and had recently been in an accident. Davre had filed a complaint alleging that the doctors had not provided proper treatment for her husband’s injuries, and demanded that action be taken against them. As no action was taken against the doctors in question, Sangeeta resorted to attempting suicide in front of the ministry. She is currently receiving treatment at J.J. Hospital, according to police.

Ramesh Mohite

Ramesh Mohite, who is disabled, also attempted suicide on the road in front of the Ministry. He demanded an increase in subsidies for the disabled, and accused the government of neglecting their demands despite having created a separate ministry for them. In an effort to draw attention to the government’s injustices towards the disabled, he attempted to set himself on fire by pouring flammable substances on his body. Fortunately, the police intervened and arrested him before he could inflict any harm. Mohite resides in Maval Taluka, Pune.

Suresh Munde

Two months ago, on Republic Day, ex-serviceman Suresh Munde attempted suicide in front of the Ministry. The young man from the Beed district was frustrated with the lack of action against political leaders involved in a cheating case and felt compelled to take extreme measures. Fortunately, the Marine Drive police stationed at the premises were able to intervene and arrest Munde, further saving him from harm.

Bapu Narayan Mokashi

Last year in November, Bapu Narayan Mokashi attempted suicide at the Ministry while a cabinet meeting was taking place. The youth jumped from the sixth floor but fortunately got caught in a safety net set up at the ministry, saving his life. The police took him into custody and sent him to the hospital for treatment. When asked about the reason for his suicide attempt, the resident of Ashti taluka of Beed district revealed that his girlfriend was raped and justice was not served.

There have been many suicide attempts at the ministry in the past. Due to the increasing incidents of suicide attempts, a protective net has been installed at the ministry.

Subhash Deshmukh

In another unfortunate incident last year, on August 23, the fourth day of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, a farmer from Dharashiv attempted suicide. Subhash Deshmukh attempted self-immolation in front of the ministry by throwing inflammable material on his body after his land was usurped by some people in his village. The resident of Ricewwadi village in Washim taluka of Dharashiv district was admitted and treated at JJ Hospital, but he eventually died as he did not respond to the treatment.

Rajun Chinappa Murgunde

Rajun Chinappa Murgunde of Nanded tried to commit suicide in May last year by pouring an inflammable substance on his body in front of the Ministry. Murgunde was on hunger strike for eight months for his demands, but they all fell on deaf ears. He had complaints with the Public Works Department (PWD) and alleged that he was being harassed by the employees and officials of the construction department. He said, “No one is taking our hunger strike seriously, and no one is paying attention to us, that’s why they took such a big step."

Roopa More

In May of last year, a surprising incident took place at the Ministry when a woman, Roopa More, attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the third floor. More had some domestic issues and was immediately saved by the police. She had taken her two kids with her. After this, she was taken to the Marine Drive police station.

Taking a look at these incidents, multiple suicide attempts within a short period indicate a grave situation. All of these incidents took place in front of the Ministry, which presents a troubling image that is not beneficial for Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

