Tomato Price Dip to Rs 80-120 In Mumbai, To Be Sold At Rs 70 Per Kg In UP | Details

The soaring price of tomatoes, especially in Mumbai, triggered a tsunami of memes and social media posts, however, Mumbaikers are in for some good news as the prices of tomatoes have dipped to Rs 80-120 thanks to the fresh arrival of stock.

According to a TOI report, the new tomato crop has entered the market from South India as well as parts of Maharashtra bringing the prices down to as low as Rs 50.

Traders also told TOI that rates are likely to be reduced substantially over the next fortnight. The wholesale prices were Rs 50-60 in the Vashi market, said APMC director Shankar Pingale.

“Over the two months since prices began to rise in May, farmers had ample time to sow new crops. So far much of the arrivals were from Bengaluru but now new tomato has begun arriving from other parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra as well. Once the local produce arrives in larger numbers by the end of August, rates will fall further," TOI quoted a vegetable wholesaler from Borivli as saying.

Price of Tomatoes in Mumbai

In Andheri West and Byculla, tomatoes cost Rs 80-120 per kilo while they cost around Rs 100 in Khar Market and Rs 100-120 in Bandra, In Dadar-Matunga, it is being sold at a significantly higher rate at Rs 140 and more.

Raja Patil, a vendor in Khar Market, said that the good quality tomato was being sold for Rs 100 on Saturday. However, consumers are eager for prices to normalise to Rs 25-30 which is the average cost soon, TOI reported.

Tomatoes from Nepal to Be Sold in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, tomatoes will be sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 70 per kg during the weekend as about 10 tonnes of tomatoes were being imported from Nepal and will be distributed in the state, a top official of cooperative NCCF said on Friday.

Since July 11, the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) is selling tomatoes at a discounted rate on behalf of the central government to boost domestic availability and contain prices.

Finance Minister On Tomato Inflation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week said the Centre is taking steps to control inflation and as part of the measures tomatoes are being imported from Nepal to meet the demand and check prices.

“Lot of steps have been taken to contain inflation. Group of Ministers has been taking timely steps to control prices which are hitting common people," Sitharman said while participating in a debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.