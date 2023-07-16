Tomato Prices Reduced to Rs 80 Per Kg, Fresh Rates Effective in Delhi, Noida & Other Cities | Details

In a major relief to the public, the sky-high prices of tomatoes have finally come down after government intervention. According to an official notice, the government will sell tomatoes at Rs 80 per kg from Sunday, July 15. Sales at the new price will begin in cities like Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi through the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NCCF).

“After a re-assessment of the situation from across 500 plus points in the country, it has been decided to sell it at Rupees Eighty (80) per kg from today Sunday, July 16th, 2023. Sales have started today at several points each in Delhi, NOIDA, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur and Arrah through NAFED and NCCF. It will be expanded to more cities from tomorrow depending upon the prevailing market prices at such locations," an official statement said.

On Saturday, the secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Rohit Kumar Singh took to Twitter and said, “Discounted sale of tomatoes at these locations in Delhi (on Saturday, July 15). Noida locations are being finalised. From (July 15), sale to begin at Lucknow and Kanpur with 15 mobile vans each - from 11 am onwards."