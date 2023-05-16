Too Hot to Handle: 85% Households Face Power Outages Daily, 37% for 2-8 Hrs, Finds Survey

Amid the rise in maximum temperatures, at least 85% households in India are facing power outages daily, while 37% face power cuts for over two-eight hours a day, a survey by LocalCircles has found.

The survey sought to know from consumers whether the power outage at their home occurred once a day or more every day. The question received 12,639 responses, of which 63% or almost six of the 10 respondents said they face power outage one-two times every day, while 22% indicated that it happened three-five times a day.

However, 9% of the respondents to the question stated that they are not sure as they have round-the-clock power backup and 6% opted for “can’t say”.

The survey received over 25,000 responses from households located in 272 districts of India.

While 67% respondents were men, 33% were women. A total of 46% respondents were from tier 1, 33% from tier 2 and 21% respondents were from tier 3 and 4 districts.

57% FACE 2 HOURS of POWER OUTAGES EVERY DAY

The next question in the survey asked respondents facing power outages — “On an average, how many hours of power outage (from the utility company) are you experiencing each day at your home?”

This survey question received 12,803 responses with 57% indicating up to two hours of power outages daily; 31% indicated two-four hours of power outages and 6% indicated experiencing four-eight hours of outages.

There were 6% respondents who indicated that they “can’t say as they were unsure of the hours they experienced it”.

LocalCircles is a Community Social Media platform, which enables citizens and small businesses to escalate issues for policy and enforcement interventions and enables the Government to make policies that are citizen and small business centric.