Top Leaders Pledge Support to News18 Network’s ‘India Pedh Lagao’ Campaign

Launched on April 22, which is marked globally as Earth Day, News18 Network’s ‘India Pedh Lagao’ initiative has been gaining momentum, with widespread support from the public as well as top political leaders.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and many other leaders have pledged their support to what is considered to be one of the largest tree plantation drives in the country.

The ‘India Pedh Lagao’ campaign aims to promote environmental sustainability by encouraging people to plant more trees and make a positive impact on the environment.

As part of the campaign, News18 Network has introduced a ‘Treefie Challenge’, wherein individuals can share a selfie with a tree or plant, tagging News18 social media pages. The best ‘Treefies’ will be showcased on-air, and winners will receive exciting prizes.

The campaign aims to leverage the power of social media to spread awareness and create a positive impact. News18 is using hashtags like #News18Treefie to increase engagement and collaborate with top-notch influencers to amplify the campaign and increase participation.

To participate in the contest, upload your Treefie on social media with the hashtag #News18Treefie or WhatsApp your Treefie on 9990898918. The ‘India Pedh Lagao’ campaign will conclude on April 30, 2023.

