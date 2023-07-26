Tourists Flock To Witness Telugu States' Cascading Waterfalls Amid Monsoon Magic

Surrounded by green hills, Sabitham Falls in Peddapalli district attracts adventurers. The journey involves a challenging forest trail, but the reward is unparalleled—the breathtaking sight of this majestic waterfall. Despite the difficulties, tourists flock in large numbers to experience its captivating beauty. In the last week of June, as heavy rains pour down, the already impressive Sabitham Falls leaves visitors in awe of nature’s beauty.

To reach this natural wonder, travelers can embark on a journey to the village of Sabitham, situated around 15 kilometers from the Peddapalli district bus stand on the way to Manthani. From there, if you go two kilometers on the right side, you will witness Gauri Gundala Falls.

The Telugu states are renowned for their enchanting monsoon season, which breathes new life into the cascading waterfalls. Among these natural wonders, Sabitham Falls in Peddapalli District has become a captivating spectacle, drawing tourists from far and wide.

Nestled amidst verdant hills and lush forests, Sabitham Falls boasts unparalleled allure. While its beauty is undeniable, reaching the falls is not for the faint-hearted. Adventurers and nature enthusiasts are undeterred by the challenging forest trail, as they know that the reward at the end is a sight to behold—a majestic waterfall in all its glory, gushing with the monsoon’s abundance.

Despite the lack of proper road facilities, the allure of Sabitham Falls is strong enough for tourists to willingly bear considerable expenses to witness this natural wonder. Weekends witness an influx of visitors, eager to immerse themselves in the wonders of nature and create cherished memories with their loved ones. On Saturdays and Sundays, the number of visitors soars to 200 to 300, as locals and tourists alike seek solace in the beauty of the falls.

The potential for tourism growth in the area is evident to the locals, who believe that with proactive involvement from district authorities and the tourism department, Sabitham Falls can become a thriving hub of natural tourism. By providing improved facilities and amenities, such as well-maintained trails, resting spots, and informational signboards, the visitor experience can be greatly enhanced.

Moving beyond Sabitham Falls, the region offers yet another gem—the awe-inspiring Gourigundala waterfall, affectionately known as Gourigundala to the locals. As the monsoon breathes life into the hills of Gattusingaram from July to November, the waterfall springs to life in all its grandeur.