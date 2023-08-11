Tracing The Legacy Of Pingali Venkaiah, The Man Who Designed Indian Flag

As the nation eagerly anticipates the 77th Independence Day, preparations are in full swing to commemorate this significant event on August 15. Every year, the Prime Minister hoists the National Flag designed by Pingali Venkayya at Delhi’s Red Fort.

From 1921 to 1931, Pingali Venkayya designed various versions of the national flag. On Independence Day, it is important to note that the freedom fighter, Pingali Venkaiah designed the Tricolour flag. Recently, News 18 had an exclusive interview with Kanakadurga Bhavani, the granddaughter of Pingali Venkaiah and the daughter of his eldest son, Parashuramaiah.

Kanakadurga Bhawani and her husband shared important details with News 18. They expressed that their grandfather, Pingali Venkaiah, was acknowledged as a freedom fighter and lived a modest life. He consistently stood with the common people, battling against the privileged white class. They proudly mentioned that saluting the tricolour flag designed by her grandfather is a moment of immense pride for the entire nation.

They mentioned that Pingali Venkaiah had two sons and one daughter. Kanakadurga Bhavani is the daughter of the eldest son, Parashuramaiah. Kanakadurga narrated a surprising incident in Eluru when a woman introduced herself as Pingali Venkaiah’s daughter-in-law. This encounter caught her family off guard.

Expressing concern about the campaign, they mentioned that it could damage Venkaiah’s reputation, urging the government not to endorse such individuals. She said that he saw his grandfather when he was four years old, but his father spoke very highly of him.

The couple also mentioned that Parashuramaiah, his father, received strong support from the then Chief Minister Kasu Brahmananda Reddy in 1977. They highlighted that their house was built with Kasu Brahmananda Reddy’s support. They found the government’s decision to bestow the Bharat Ratna upon Pingali Venkaiah perplexing. Kanakadurga Bhavani urged both the central and state governments to recognize the vital importance of a comprehensive inquiry to establish the rightful heirs of Venkaiah. In the News18 interview, Sitaramaiah, Kanakadurga Bhavani’s spouse, also shared significant perspectives.