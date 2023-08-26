Tractor Driver Dragged for 500 Metres by Truck in Punjab, Family Blocks Road for 6 Hours

A tractor driver was killed on Saturday allegedly after his vehicle collided with a truck, which dragged him along for 500 metres after he got stuck between the tyres of the tractor, police here said.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police Major Singh said the accident happened near Shahpur village this morning following which infuriated relatives and locals blocked a road for nearly six hours, demanding the arrest of the truck driver.

A truck loaded with a stone crusher collided with a sand-laden tractor-trailer, being driven by victim Sukhdev Singh (21), from behind, police said.

Singh, from Bhanglan Khera village in Rupnagar district, somehow got trapped between the tyres of his vehicle and the speeding truck dragged the tractor for approximately 500 metres, they said.

“The incident was so tragic that Sukhdev’s body parts were scattered in different directions. Subsequently, the truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle," a police official said.

The infuriated residents of the area, led by Sukhdev’s father Jaswinder Singh placed the victim’s body at Adda Shahpur and staged a protest, which disrupted traffic for six hours.

The protestors demanded the arrest of the accused. Later, they lifted their dharna after SP Manoj Singh pacified them.

The accused driver would be arrested soon, the SP said.