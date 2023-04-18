Traditional Fishing Festival Unites Eight Villages in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

The annual traditional fishing festival was celebrated in Vetriyur of Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu on April 16, bringing together residents from eight neighboring villages. Marking the beginning of summer, the festival promotes community cohesion and aims to boost agricultural productivity.

With plentiful rains this year, participants caught a variety of fish, including carp, jalebi, and viral fish, using nets like ‘Thuri’ and ‘Kacha’ while standing in knee-deep water.

Locals cooked their catch and offered it to their deity for a bountiful harvest and improved health in the years to come.

Open to all, the inclusive event fosters unity and cultural exchange.

