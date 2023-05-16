CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyNew Parliament BuildingBengaluru TrafficDelhi Weather
Home » India » Traffic In Bengaluru's Busy Tech Corridor Comes To A Halt After Tree Falls, Pics Go Viral
1-MIN READ

Traffic In Bengaluru's Busy Tech Corridor Comes To A Halt After Tree Falls, Pics Go Viral

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 14:22 IST

Bengaluru, India

Bengaluru traffic on Tuesday morning. (Twitter)

Bengaluru traffic on Tuesday morning. (Twitter)

The police soon released a statement asking motorists to avoid the route, however, due to the morning rush hours, traffic was snarled from all sides causing massive delays and inconvenience to commuters

The traffic came to a grinding halt and commuters were left stranded for hours on Bengaluru’s busy tech corridor this Tuesday morning after a truck hit a tree, causing it to crash onto the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The police soon released a statement asking motorists to avoid the route, however, due to the morning rush hours, traffic was snarled from all sides causing massive delays and inconvenience to commuters.

“A truck hit a tree near the military gate of the service road near Ibbalur on the ORR and the tree fell causing traffic congestion. Motorists coming from Silk Board towards Ibbalur  Junction are hereby requested to move on an alternate road route (sic)" tweeted deputy commissioner of police (traffic south division) Sujeetha Salman.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a coach of the double-decker train from Chennai to Bengaluru derailed at Bisanattam on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border, near Bangarpet in Kolar district on Monday, Railway authorities said.

top videos

    However, none of the passengers were injured. Train services were also not affected.

    “At about 11:30 AM today, one pair of wheels of a coach (second from the rear) of Train No 22625 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express derailed at Bisanattam station, (about 20 km from Bangarapet). The train was coming from Chennai to Bengaluru,” South Western Railway (SWR) said in a statement.

    Tags:
    1. bengaluru
    2. traffic
    first published:May 16, 2023, 14:22 IST
    last updated:May 16, 2023, 14:22 IST