Traffic Violations: With 16,000 e-Challans Per Day, Delhi Recorded Highest No. of Fines in 2022, Data Shows

Among at least 115 cities across India, Delhi has topped the chart for the highest number of e-challans issued through Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and revenue generated from it, the ministry of road and transport data shows.

On an average, more than 16,000 e-challans were issued per day for traffic rule violations in Delhi and the daily average revenue generation stood at Rs 6 lakh, according to the data analysed by News18.

Last week, road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari presented data in Rajya Sabha related to e-challans through ITMS of different cities across the country.

In 2022, Delhi topped among 115 cities for having issued the highest number of e-challans and the revenue generated. Across all the districts in the national capital, nearly 59.40 lakh e-challans were issued and Rs 22.15 crore revenue was collected in the said year.

Next in line in terms of revenue collected was Chandigarh while Gurugram issued second most challans, the data shows.

In Chandigarh, 4.80 lakh e-challans were issued during 2022 and the revenue generated was Rs 8.56 crore while in Gurugram 6.79 lakh e-challans were issued and the revenue generated was Rs 4.03 crore.

Interestingly, the revenue collected in Delhi is more than double of that collected in four biggest NCR districts – Gurugram (Rs 4.03 crore); GB Nagar (Rs 3.17 crore); Faridabad (Rs 2.11 crore); and Ghaziabad (Rs 1.09 crore)

Unnao, with revenue generation worth Rs 3.13 crore, was fifth in the list after Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, and Gautam Buddha (GB) Nagar.

Among the cities that have generated more than Rs 2 crore in revenue through e-challans were: Bhubaneswar (Rs 2.50 crore); Agra (Rs 2.42 crore); Lucknow (Rs 2.29 crore); Raipur (Rs 2.23 crore); Faridabad (Rs 2.11 crore); and Kanpur Nagar (RS 2.03 crore).

Challans issued in Delhi up by 16 times since 2018

The government data also shows that the e-challans issued in the national capital has increased by around 16 times between 2018 and 2022 – from 3.81 lakh challans to 59.4 lakh challans.

Further, the revenue generated has gone up from Rs 36.67 lakh in 2018 to Rs 22.1 crore in 2022, the data shows.

During 2020, the year that saw nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, the national capital witnessed exceptionally high challans – 1.2 crore while the revenue generated was around Rs 112 crore.

