Odisha Train Accident LIVE: 37 Hours After Crash, Death Toll at 294; Balasore Tracks Being Cleared

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath & Sumedha Kirti
Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 08:03 IST
Odisha (Orissa), India
Odisha Train Accident LIVE: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will review the the relief work around 10 am today as all 21 derailed coaches of Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur-Howrah Express and the goods train are now being cleared from Balasore railway tracks. Officials said that three goods wagons and locomotive grounding work is on, while track lining and OHE work is going on in parallel.
As several leaders across the world condoled the tragic incident, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar expressed his gratitude to them. “Deeply grateful to global partners for their messages of sympathy on the railway Read More
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India following the tragic multiple train collision in Odisha.
In a letter addressed to India’s Prime Minister, President Wickremesinghe expressed his profound sadness upon learning about the devastating incident, President’s Media Division (PMD) announced on Saturday.
The President emphasised that the people of Sri Lanka stand united in their sympathy and support for India during this difficult time.
Some of the survivors of the Balasore train accident, arrive at Chennai railway station on a special train from Odisha. They were given medical assistance on their arrival at Chennai Railway Station.
The Jharkhand government on Saturday said it will send a team of doctors to Odisha’s Balasore district to assist in the treatment of injured persons in the train crash.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren said a team from Jharkhand, comprising officials and doctors, will leave for the neighbouring state on Sunday morning by helicopter.
“According to the information received regarding the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, the team will meet the passengers of Jharkhand and provide them all possible help. Passengers injured in the accident will also be provided all necessary assistance for better treatment,” he tweeted. Soren also expressed grief over the deaths, and wished the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident that occurred on Friday evening.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit the AIIMS Bhubaneswar and the Cuttack medical college on Sunday to take stock of medical assistance being provided to the victims of the Odisha train accident, sources said.
The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7 pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.
Indian Railways has initiated a high-level probe into the accident that will be headed by the commissioner of railway safety, South Eastern Circle, officials said.
While sources had earlier said a signalling failure could be the reason behind the crash, railway officials said it is not yet clear if Coromandel Express entered the loop line and hit the stationary goods train or it first derailed and then hit the parked train after entering the loop line.
“A M Chowdhary, CRS, SE Circle, will inquire into the accident,” a spokesperson of the Indian Railways said.
None of the authorities talked about any possibility of sabotage.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that a signal was given to Coromandel Express to enter the main line but it was taken off and the train entered the loop line and crashed into a goods train parked there.
The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which was coming at high speed rammed into the coaches of Coromandel Express that had scattered on the adjacent track.
At least 288 people are dead and over 1,170 were injured in a horrific train derailment that occurred on Friday evening in Odisha’s Balasore. The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying around 2,500 passengers, and a goods train occurred around 7 PM on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.
Twenty-one coaches were derailed and severely damaged in the accident, trapping hundreds of passengers. Both passenger trains were at a high speed and it has been cited by experts as one of the main reasons for the high number of casualties.
US President Joe Biden is the latest leader to express his grief. Biden on Saturday said he is heartbroken by the tragic news of a train crash in India that has killed over 280 people.
The crash in Odisha’s Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades. At least 294 people are dead and over 1,100 injured.
“(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident,” Biden said in a statement.
The mishap is being considered one of the deadliest accidents in India’s history post independence. Last time such a horrific accident took place was on 20 August, 1995 when Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. The official death toll was 305. However, unofficial reports claim that nearly 395 were killed.
India recorded its worst train accident on June 6, 1981 in Bihar. A train fell into the Bagmati river while crossing a bridge, killing more than 750 people.
The Coromandel Express has derailed three times so far – 2002, 2009 and 2023. But no lessons seemed to have been learnt by the Indian Railways from the first two mishaps. All three accidents took place on a Friday, all three trains were bound for Chennai and two of these occurred in Odisha. There were no deaths in the accident in 2002 but the 2019 accident saw the death of 16 people. In both cases hundreds were injured.