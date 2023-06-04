Odisha Train Accident LIVE: 37 Hours After Crash, Death Toll at 294; Balasore Tracks Being Cleared

Read more

accident in Odisha. Their solidarity at this time of grief is a source of strength.”

US President Joe Biden is the latest leader to express his grief. Biden on Saturday said he is heartbroken by the tragic news of a train crash in India that has killed over 280 people.

The crash in Odisha’s Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades. At least 294 people are dead and over 1,100 injured.

“(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident,” Biden said in a statement.

Deadliest Train Accident in India

The mishap is being considered one of the deadliest accidents in India’s history post independence. Last time such a horrific accident took place was on 20 August, 1995 when Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. The official death toll was 305. However, unofficial reports claim that nearly 395 were killed.

India recorded its worst train accident on June 6, 1981 in Bihar. A train fell into the Bagmati river while crossing a bridge, killing more than 750 people.

Coromandel Express Accident History

The Coromandel Express has derailed three times so far – 2002, 2009 and 2023. But no lessons seemed to have been learnt by the Indian Railways from the first two mishaps. All three accidents took place on a Friday, all three trains were bound for Chennai and two of these occurred in Odisha. There were no deaths in the accident in 2002 but the 2019 accident saw the death of 16 people. In both cases hundreds were injured.