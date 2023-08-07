Train Firing Accused Charged With 'Promoting Enmity on Basis of Religion', Police Custody Extended Till Aug 11

A Mumbai Court on Monday extended the police remand of Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh till August 7 for allegedly shooting dead his colleague and three other passengers on a moving train on July 31.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) added Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153-A, for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion in the case against the accused.

RPF constable Chetan Singh opened fire and shot dead his colleague, RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena and three other passengers inside the B5 coach of the Jaipur–Mumbai Superfast Express train between Dahisar and Mira Road stations in the early hours of Monday morning.

GRP sought the extension of his custody for seven days, on the grounds that they need to identify the witnesses and scan CCTV footage.

However, the magistrate granted Singh’s custody to the police till August 11. He was produced before the Borivali Court.

Chetan Singh’s wife and mother are present at Borivali GRP for giving their statements and submitting his medical documents. Police are not buying claims of Singh being mentally unfit.

Preliminary information had suggested that the accused constable has earlier complained of mental harassment and was upset.