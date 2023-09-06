Trained from YouTube Videos, Arrested Arunachal Thief Robbed ATM 26 Times of Rs 40 Lakh

The Itanagar Capital Police has apprehended a thief, who employed a novel ATM tampering method, drawing inspiration from YouTube tutorials.

The thief, identified as Tabi Hilli, a resident of Shi Yomi district currently residing at Pachin Colony, previously worked as a driver and watchman.

Hilli’s ingenious technique involved placing pebbles inside the ATM cash dispensing door, slightly ajar. When a legitimate customer attempted to withdraw cash, the pebbles obstructed the door, preventing the cash from being dispensed.

Unaware of the manipulation, the customer would abandon the ATM, assuming it was malfunctioning. Hilli would then return to the ATM, remove the pebbles, and make off with the withdrawn cash.

The alarming trend caught the attention of SBI Bank, which reported significant losses due to repeated ATM tampering incidents. Prompted by the complaint, the police conducted a thorough review of ATM footage and the surrounding area.

Surveillance footage revealed Hilli approaching the ATMs, mimicking the actions of a regular customer, only to depart shortly afterward. Subsequently, a legitimate customer would encounter difficulties while attempting to withdraw cash, with the ATM recording a debit but no cash dispensed. Seizing the opportunity, Hilli would return within 8-10 minutes to abscond with the money.

Police investigators discovered that Hilli had acquired his ATM tampering skills by watching instructional videos on YouTube. His criminal activities dated back to 2019, during which he successfully pilfered over ₹4 lakhs.

Out of more than 100 attempts, 26 had been directed at the ATMs in Zero Point, Itanagar itself, revealed SP Capital, Rohit Rajbir Singh during a press interaction on Tuesday.

Hilli’s arrest was executed by a team of police officers, led by Inspector K. Yangfo, OC of Itanagar Police Station, near Gandhi Market, opposite Heema Hospital, on September 3, 2023.

In addition to Hilli’s capture, the police also recovered a stolen scooty from his possession. He has since been presented in court and remanded to police custody.

Singh cautioned the public about this emerging ATM tampering technique, emphasizing the financial losses and distress it inflicts upon innocent bank customers.

He urged individuals facing non-dispensing ATMs not to leave the scene but instead to contact the bank or the police.

The arrest of Tabi Hilli serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving landscape of criminal tactics, highlighting the importance of vigilance and timely reporting in safeguarding financial assets.