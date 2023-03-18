CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Amritpal SinghH3N2-CovidBengaluru NewsAmruta FadnavisWeather Today
Home » India » Trainee Pilot Killed, Another Missing After Plane Crash in Madhya Pradesh
1-MIN READ

Trainee Pilot Killed, Another Missing After Plane Crash in Madhya Pradesh

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 18:40 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

People shared pictures of what appears to be site where the plane crashed in Madhya Pradesh (News18 Photo)

People shared pictures of what appears to be site where the plane crashed in Madhya Pradesh (News18 Photo)

Reports suggest that the plane crashed near the Bhakkutola hills under the Kirnapur police station area limits.

In a tragic incident, a trainee pilot was killed after the plane he was in crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district. According to officials, another pilot who was an instructor is missing.

Reports suggest that the plane crashed near the Bhakkutola hills under the Kirnapur police station area limits.

ATC Gondia confirmed that Rukashanka, a trainee pilot died and his body was recovered. Officials said a search was on to locate the other pilot - Mohit who was also onboard the trainer aircraft.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. madhya pradesh
  2. plane crash
first published:March 18, 2023, 18:40 IST
last updated:March 18, 2023, 18:40 IST
Read More