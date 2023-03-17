Transgender Stabs Woman to Death For Repeatedly Refusing Her Marriage Proposal in Telanagana

In a shocking incident, a transgender allegedly killed a woman by stabbing her to death following her refusal to accept a marriage proposal.

According to officials, the incident took place in a forest area in Mancherial district, Telangana. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Salluri Anjali. She suffered knife injuries and died on the way to a hospital.

The accused - Perugu Maheswari - also suffered knife injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital nearby.

Reports suggest that Salluri Anjali and her younger sister were working in a private hospital. The accused worked at a petrol station.

Anjali’s younger sister shared her rented apartment with a man identified as Vignesh who worked in a bakery.

It is said that Maheswari had been pressuring Anjali to marry her, but was rejected multiple times by Anjali. This led to disagreements between the two.

On Wednesday, Vignesh dialled Anjali’s brother Ashok and told him that Anjali had consumed some sort of pesticide following a quarrel with Maheswari. Anjali’s family members immediately rushed to see her.

Anjali’s family then received yet another phone call from a man identified as Azmeera Srinivas who told them that Anjal and Maheswari had been in a scuffle and both of them were being shifted to Mancherial Government Hospital.

Anjali’s family arrived at the hospital post-midnight when they were told that Anjali had died following the stabbing.

Meanwhile, Maheswari reportedly sustained injuries to her neck and is currently under treatment. The local police visited the crime scene on Thursday morning.

Anjali family members lodged a complaint with the police stating that Maheswari had murdered their daughter Anjali for refusing to marry her.

Cops say they also suspect Azmeer Srinivas – the man who called Anjali’s family members – may also be involved in the case. ​

