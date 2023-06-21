Tree Park with Innovation Hub, Workspace: How Karnataka Govt Plans to Use Bengaluru’s Defunct PSU

After years of indecisiveness over the usage of New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF) land, the Congress in Karnataka has finally decided to convert the sprawling 105-acre land into a ‘World-Class Tree Park’ with innovation hub and workspace with WiFi facility. Located in East Bengaluru’s Byappanahalli area, the campus will need about Rs 30 crore for the project. Industries minister MB Patil reviewed the plans and designs to use this erstwhile state PSU land.

“Out of the total 105 acres of land, 70 acres are covered by dense greenery where various species of trees exist,” MB Patil pointed out. “Apart from this, out of the five industrial sheds, which exist, one is in dilapidated condition. The four industrial sheds, which are in good condition, will also be retained without making any changes,” he explained. A final decision on the proposed project would be taken soon after a meeting with chief minister K Siddaramaiah.

Once a leading manufacturer of pumps, electric motors and switch gears, NGEF shut down after incurring heavy losses in 2002, 44 years after its incorporation in 1956. It was established as a company with German collaborators and possessed approximately 240 acres of land. After it became defunct, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) acquired portions of its land to construct its depot and Baiyappanahalli Metro Terminal. KSRTC, too, built a bus depot here, thereby taking over more land. The BMTC also took over parts of its lands.

The project will be carried out in two phases. While Phase 1A will incur costs worth Rs 11 crore, works in Phase 1B are expected to cost Rs 15 crore. Works in Phase 2 will be taken up after the completion of these phases.

Phase 1A will comprise the works of an entrance gate, entrance plaza, a sculpture court, a toilet block, a walkway of 1,400 metres, a food court, a waterfront, and an elevated walkway of 450 metres. In phase 1B, an elevated walkway, child play area, outdoor gym, pet area, food court, waterfront, watch tower, and a toilet block will be developed.

The department plans to have an innovation hub, cultural hub, nursery, sports hub, food court, and multipurpose theatre in Phase 2 of the development. They also intend to set up a readymade workspace along with the Wi-Fi facility.

The intent behind Tree Park is to promote tourism and make it an attractive destination for tourists, claimed MB Patil, adding that the park would be developed to depict the heritage and culture of Karnataka, besides highlighting the growth of NGEF.

“The eastern part of the city has been witnessing rapid growth in recent years. There is a need to protect the lung space for the people of that part," Patil explained.

Earlier in 2016, the Karnataka High Court had struck down the move of the then-state government to sell the vacant land to realty developers, after which using it for recreational public spaces was considered. In 2020, the state government formed the Bengaluru Heritage and Environment Trust to preserve the lung space at defunct state PSUs, the NGEF and the Mysore Lamp Works Limited factory.