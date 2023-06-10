Trial Runs for Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat on June 12, Inauguration by End of this Month

The trial run of the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat will be held on June 12, for which the Central Railway issued an order on Saturday. This is the 20th Vande Bharat train after the one scheduled to run between Goa and Mumbai.

On the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat trial, the chief passenger transportation manager of East Central Railway has issued a letter to the senior divisional operations manager of Danapur, Mughalsarai and Dhanbad divisions asking them to ensure arrangements. According to the letter, a traffic inspector of Danapur has been asked to do foot plating and minute-to-minute time recording from Patna to Gaya, while Dhanbad division has to do foot plating and minute-to-minute time recording from Gaya to Ranchi and while returning.

A copy of the order has been sent to Danapur, Mughalsarai and Dhanbad railway divisions. According to East Central Railway, Vande Bharat will cover the distance from Patna to Ranchi in six hours and five minutes covering 410 km of the new route. This train will run on new rail route from Patna to Ranchi covering Koderma, Hazaribagh, Barkakana, Sidhwar, Sanki, Tatisilwai. There will be five stops, including Patna, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh, Barkakana and Ranchi (Meshra). The eight-car train will run for six days in a week, as per railway officials. The training of guards, loco pilots and TTs has been on before the trial.

The chief public relations officer of East Central Railway, Birendra Kumar told CNN-News18 that after the successful trial, the inauguration is most likely to take place this month. “Same fares will be followed as per the slab made for other Vande Bharat trains in the country. Primary maintenance of the train will be carried out at Rajendra Nagar yard, while secondary maintenance will be done at Ranchi station. The final date of inauguration and fares will be notified later. The train in this route is capable of maximum limit of 160 kmph," he said.

Schedule for the trial run

Vande Bharat will leave from Patna junction at 6.55 am and reach Gaya at 8.20 am. The semi-high speed train will depart after a halt of 10 minutes and will halt at Barkakana at 11.30 am. After a five-minute halt, it will reach Ranchi at 1 pm. After 80 minutes, Vande Bharat will leave Ranchi at 2.20 pm and return to Patna at 8.25 pm. Vande Bharat is also to be run between Mumbai and Goa. Due to the train accident in Balasore in Odisha, it could not be started.

What is special about this train?

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat consists of eight cars and comes fitted with devices for passenger safety and comfort

For the convenience of passengers, charging points have also been provided under each seat

Passenger entertainment has also been taken full care of. There is also a 32-inch TV screen

Fire sensors, GPS and cameras have also been installed for the safety of passengers

There is also a safety feature called Kavach, which protects it from collision with another train

The train is divyang-friendly as seat numbers are also written in Braille script on the seat handles

Chairs in the executive class can be rotated 180 degrees

The top speed of the train is 160 kmph and can go up to 180 kmph. The train reaches a speed of 100 kmph in 52 seconds.

The rakes for Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat arrived in Patna on June 6 from Chennai, which is likely to go commercial by the end of this month. The fastest train in this route as of now is Janshatabdi Express that takes almost two hours more than what is expected by Vande Bharat.