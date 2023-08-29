Trio Stop Couple, Abuse Youngster for Taking Girl of Another Community on His Bike

A couple travelling on a two-wheeler was stopped by three minors here who allegedly abused the youngster driving the bike presumably for taking a girl belonging to another community on his bike, police said on Tuesday. The video of the purported ’moral policing’ of the incident, which took place on August 26, went viral on social media. The trio, who are minors were subsequently apprehended after a case was booked on Monday, a police official said adding the couple in the video was not identified.

The trio, police said, stopped the couple while they were going on a two-wheeler and after getting to know that the youngster driving the bike belonged to another community they started abusing him by questioning on ”why was he taking the girl belonging to another community with him?”

In the video, one among the trio is heard questioning the biker what is her (pillion rider) name and where he was taking her even as the bike rider asks him ”what was his problem?” He then starts abusing the biker. After being told by the biker that ”she is my friend”, the trio ask her to get down from the bike. However, the trio later left the place, though, one among the trio filmed the incident and afterwards posted it on social media, police said. Based on the video, the police booked a case on its own at Jubilee Hills Police Station against the trio and apprehended them and as they are minors their parents were also served with notices, the official said. Further investigation was on.