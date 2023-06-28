Tripura: 6 Dead, 15 Injured As Rath Comes in Contact With High-tension Wire | WATCH

At least six people, including two children died and fifteen others were injured after a Rath caught as it came in contact with a high-tension wire in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Wednesday.

The injured, most of whom are with severe burn injuries were taken to the hospital nearby. Their condition is said to be critical.

The incident took place at 4.30 pm in Kumarghat area during the ‘Ulta Rath Yatra’ festival of Lord Jagannath, officials said.

“Six people died on the spot and 15 others received burn injuries," Assistant Inspector General (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told PTI.

“Two people with burn injuries were brought to the Emergency ward today. After that, 10-12 people were brought, six were dead. 6-7 people have burn injuries. A total of six people, including two children, died. Six others have been referred to District Hospital," Dr Sanjit Chakma, Medical Officer, Kymarghat Subdivision Hospital said.

During this festival, the sibling deities — Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhdara and Lord Jagannath — return to their abode, a week after Rath Yatra.

Thousands of people were pulling the Rath, made of iron, when it came in contact with a 133 kv overhead cable, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to the incident calling it “saddening."

“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," PMO’s Twitter handle said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha also condoled the deaths.

“In a tragic accident at Kumarghat, several pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured due to electrocution while pulling the ‘Ulta Rath’. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Also, I wish the injured persons a speedy recovery. The state government stands by them in this difficult time," he said.