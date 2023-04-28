Tripura: BJP Leader Attacked By Unidentified Goons; FIR Lodged

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of the organisation’s Janajati Morcha unit was attacked by some miscreants in the Takarjala district of Agartala on Friday.

BJP Janajati Morcha Sepahijala district vice president Nitai Rupini was critically injured in the attack and has been admitted to G B Hospital in Agartala.

A case has been lodged against unidentified attackers in connection with the incidents and an investigation is underway, police said.

According to BJP worker Nirmal Debbarma, the party suspect the attack to be politically backed.

