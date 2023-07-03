Tripura CM Seeks Investment in State's Natural Resources

Asserting that Tripura has immense opportunities, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday urged investors to invest in exploring the state’s natural resources. Addressing the National Conference on Agri-Horticultural Crops at Pragna Bhavan here, Saha said Tripura has a lot of potential for rubber-based industries as it produces 94,000 mt of natural rubber annually, the second highest after Kerala.

”Tripura has already begun exporting rubber thread which has a great demand in Bangladesh. We are trying to promote rubber-based industries by roping in tyre manufacturers,” he said, adding that the state could also export furniture made of rubber, which is economically viable. The state government has taken several steps to produce quality rubber sheets, he said.

Stating that Tripura has huge reserves of natural gas, Saha urged businesses to invest in the sector. The chief minister said the state grows as many as 21 species of bamboo.

”Bamboo tiles made in the state were used in the new parliament building. It was also used in the Bihar Raj Bhavan because of its durability and unique design,” he said. Saha said once the Matiri Setu is made operational, trade and commerce will increase many folds.

”This will obviously change the whole business scenario not only in Tripura but also the entire Northeast as South East Asian countries will become more accessible,” he said.