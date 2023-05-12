Tripura: Two Minor Tribal Girls Gang-raped in Gomati; One Held

Two minor tribal girls were allegedly gang-raped on Thursday after they attended a Baishaki Mela in Tripura’s Gomati district.

According to the police sources, the girls allegedly went to attend Baishaki Mela, an annual cultural programme at Amarpur town of the district on Wednesday and met a friend named Molarai Jamatia whom they had known from Facebook .

“Molarai took the two girls from the fair premises to a rubber plantation at Chechua on Wednesday night on a scooter. Seven to eight youths were waiting there. After reaching there, Molarai and his friends raped the two girls," Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told reporters.

“The prime accused identified as Molarai Jamatia of Tingharia was arrested but eight remaining accused persons are still absconding" he added.

According to sources, the main accused was allegedly arrested immediately after the statement of the girls were recorded.

As of now, the girls are undergoing medical examination and the investigation in the case is ongoing.

The incident comes a day after a college student was allegedly gang-raped in Tripura’s West Tripura district. The police have arrested two men including one who is said to have had “an affair with her”

According to police, the girl was raped after she got into the men’s vehicle on her way back from her college on the outskirts of Agartala on Monday. She was abandoned near her home afterwards.

While ruling and opposition both have demanded justice for the victims ,the Opposition CPM protested in front of the police headquarters.

Meanwhile, four incidents of crimes against women had been reported in the past ten days including a sexual assault on a school student, the unnatural death of a pregnant woman, two cases of gang rapes.

Tripura stood second in the northeast region in crimes against women, according to the NCRB’s 2020 report.