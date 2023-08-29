CHANGE LANGUAGE
Truck Catches Fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway; No Casualty, Traffic Hit
Truck Catches Fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway; No Casualty, Traffic Hit

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 13:11 IST

Palghar, India

The truck caught fire near Medvan on the highway at around 8 am when it was proceeding towards Mumbai from Gujarat

A truck caught fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Tuesday morning, affecting traffic on the busy route for a couple of hours, police said.

No one was injured, they said, adding the truck was completely charred in the blaze. The flames could be seen from a long distance. It was not yet known what the vehicle was carrying.

The truck caught fire near Medvan on the highway at around 8 am when it was proceeding towards Mumbai from Gujarat, an official at the district rural police control room said.

After noticing the flames, the truck’s driver and cleaner jumped out to safety, the official said. Vehicular movement on both sides of the highway remained affected for a couple of hours, he said.

Fire teams at Boisar and Dahanu were alerted, but the truck was completely charred before their arrival, the police said. The cause of fire was under investigation, they added.

