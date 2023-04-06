True That No One Can Beat BJP in 2024 Elections; We Must Aim to Win the Hearts of People: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday no one can beat the BJP in the 2024 General Elections but the party must go beyond the election and aim to win the hearts of people.

The PM was speaking at the foundation day of the party in New Delhi. “We have to make BJP a party of the future and the 21st century. Being the world’s largest party, we should not fall prey to over-confidence. People say that in 2024, no one can beat the BJP, this is correct, but as a BJP worker, we have to win every citizen’s heart and go beyond winning an election,” Modi said. He said the BJP is a party, which sees big dreams while the Congress only sees small and their leaders keep praising each other.

PM Modi also said the BJP was leading a “new political culture” of taking people along while the Congress has stood for family dynasty and ‘badshahaahi mansikta’ and considered power as their birth right. He slammed the “conspiracies and lies” of the Congress and said the opposition party was so frustrated over its corruption that it was calling for ‘Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi’ and threatening the same.

But the PM cited how the poor people of the country and especially women and youth were firmly backing the BJP. “The 2014 win was not just a political regime change — people voted to start a new development journey of India and the country is getting back its past glory under BJP. We have to fight each and every election with the same levels of energies and hard work as we have been having since 1980s,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the BJP must strongly fight corruption, dynasty politics and ensure law and order, much like how Lord Hanuman had turned strict when countering ‘Rakshasas’. He cited that the BJP must have a ‘Can Do Attitude’ to believe that there is no work that it cannot do. He said his party stands for development, social justice and trust as it has given social welfare schemes to all sections without any bias. “Many political parties, in the name of social justice, have played with the country. They ensured welfare of their families, not of the people,” the PM said.

He said the Congress also never imagined that there could be lasting peace in J&K or Article 370 could be ever scrapped from J&K. The PM also asked BJP leaders to use social media tools to reach out to the youth and consult experts on how to expand the BJP’s reach as well as set up technology cells. He said BJP’s youth and women wings must open conversation channels with other democratic parties of the world to pick up best practices and set big targets for expansion of BJP by its 50th year of foundation.

“Hanuman Ji can do anything, does it for everyone, but does not do anything for Himself. This is what the Bharatiya Janata Party derives its inspiration from,” the PM cited on occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

