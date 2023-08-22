'Truly Thrilled That India Is...': 'Excited' Sunita Williams on Chandrayaan-3's Successful Landing on Moon

Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams has expressed her excitement for the highly anticipated landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon that is scheduled for Wednesday

Williams who is known for her remarkable contributions to space expeditions has said that she is eagerly looking forward to the Pragyaan rover’s exploration of the lunar south pole, which holds great promise for scientific discoveries.

In a statement shared by the National Geographic India, she spoke about the importance of lunar exploration. She said that it is important not only be for people’s knowledge but also for the potential it holds to show the possibility of sustainable living beyond our planet.

Williams expressed her enthusiasm for the scientific research that she believes will stem from Chandrayaan-3’s landing and the rover’s activities.

The Indian-American astronaut has said, “I am truly thrilled that India is at the forefront of space exploration and the pursuit of sustainable living on the Moon. These are truly exciting times".

She also added that this attempt will be a significant step forward in our understanding of the Moon’s composition and history.

Williams explained India’s preparedness to delve into the lunar south pole region while highlighting Chandrayaan-3’s potential to conduct scientific investigations. These investigations on the lunar surface will help in finding the exact suitable locations to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon’s south pole.

National Geographic India will be featuring a special live coverage of the much-awaited lunar landing, which will give details on the mission’s profound significance for the nation and how that gives a broader scope for space exploration.

The show will offer viewers a front-row seat to the nail-biting moments of the landing. It will also include insights from notable astronauts such as Sunita Williams and Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel to space, and many others.

(With PTI inputs)