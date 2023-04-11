CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » TTP Using Afghan Soil against Pakistan, Countries like India Providing Help, Says Khawaja Asif
1-MIN READ

TTP Using Afghan Soil against Pakistan, Countries like India Providing Help, Says Khawaja Asif

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 19:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif. (File pic/Reuters)

In an interview, Pakistan's defence minister recalled that the issue of increased attacks by the TTP was brought to the notice of the Afghan Taliban during his recent visit to Kabul

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif has said that the TTP is using Afghan soil even today for attacks in his country, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In an interview with the Voice of America, he also blamed India.

“Those who do not have good relations with Pakistan, like India, to name a few, have provided help in the past through their consulates inside Afghanistan … we have also provided evidence to the international community [on this] … now they are helping the Taliban,” he said.

Asif recalled that the issue of increased attacks by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan was brought to the notice of the Afghan Taliban during his recent visit to Kabul.

“According to my information on TTP militants, between 7,000 to 8,000 of them have been involved in the war against NATO with the Afghan Taliban," he said. “In this context, there is a camaraderie between the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban…"

Asif also told VOA said that the TTP was equipped with advanced weapons such as night vision goggles that were left behind by the American forces when they exited Afghanistan.

The minister also said that the people of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were not ready to “co-exist” with the TTP.

