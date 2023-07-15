TV Actor Fires from Airgun at Man in Hyderabad Over Family Issues, Taken into Custody

A man was shot at allegedly with an airgun by a person, said to be a television actor, at a villa in a resort here on Saturday over domestic issues involving the former’s children, police said.

The incident happened under Shamirpet police station limits and a case was registered based on the victim’s complaint. The actor was taken into custody and an interrogation is underway, a senior police official said.

“The person, who fired with the airgun, seems to be an actor and he is being interrogated. We have seized that airgun," the official said.

The victim, an employee of a Visakhapatnam-based company, and his wife had separated in 2019. The woman has been staying along with her two children (a boy and a girl) with the actor, police said, adding the man went to the villa to take his daughter with him.

An argument broke out between the actor and the man and the former fired at him with an airgun, police said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

The woman has also accused her former husband of trying to threaten them resulting in the arguments, police said.

The actor is also said to be running a software firm with the woman as a partner in it but this information is not yet verified, the official said.

Further investigations were on.