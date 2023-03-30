CHANGE LANGUAGE
Twitter Account of Pakistan Government Withheld in India for 2nd Time in 6 Months
1-MIN READ

Twitter Account of Pakistan Government Withheld in India for 2nd Time in 6 Months

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 08:44 IST

New Delhi, India

This is for the second time in the last six months that the Twitter account of Pakistan govt has been withheld in India.

This is for the second time in the last six months that the Twitter account of Pakistan govt has been withheld in India.

On trying to access the Twitter account of Pakistan government, a message prompts saying, "Account Withheld @GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand"

The Pakistan government’s official Twitter account has been withheld in India. This is the second time in the past six months that the account has been withheld in India.

On trying to access the Twitter account of Pakistan government, a message prompts saying, “Account Withheld @GovtofPakistan’s account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."

Pakistan’s government official Twitter account was also withheld in October, 2022. It was also withheld in July but was reactivated.

Twitter as well as Pakistan’s IT ministry or India have not yet officially issued s statement on the matter yet.

 Last year in June, Twitter India banned official accounts of Pakistan Embassies in the United Nations, Turkey, Iran, and Egypt. In August then, India blocked eight YouTube-based news channels, including one of Pakistan, as well as a Facebook account that was disseminating “fake, anti-India content" online.

A statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had said that emergency powers under Information Technology Rules, 2021, were used to take this action.

first published:March 30, 2023, 08:31 IST
last updated:March 30, 2023, 08:44 IST