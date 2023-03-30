CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rising India Summit 2023Amit ShahCovid SpikeMaharashtra NewsBSEB 10th Result
Home » India » Two Army Jawans Die in Accident During Training Exercise in Bengal
1-MIN READ

Two Army Jawans Die in Accident During Training Exercise in Bengal

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 22:05 IST

Kolkata, India

The accident took place on Wednesday during an 'assault river crossing' exercise (Representative Image/ Reuters)

The accident took place on Wednesday during an 'assault river crossing' exercise (Representative Image/ Reuters)

The deceased were Naik Lengkholal from Nagaland and Sepoy Aldrin Hmingthanzuala from Mizoram

Two army jawans died in an accident during a training exercise in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, an official of the Eastern Command said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday during an ‘assault river crossing’ exercise, during which a rope snapped and three jawans fell into the water at Sarobar Lake, a notified training area in Barrackpore, he said.

They were taken to the hospital where two of them were declared dead, while one could be saved.

The deceased were Naik Lengkholal from Nagaland and Sepoy Aldrin Hmingthanzuala from Mizoram, he said.

RELATED NEWS

“Lt Gen RP Kalita #ArmyCdrEC & All Ranks offer tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Nk Lengkholal & Sep Aldrin Hmingthanzuala, in the line of duty at #Barrackpore while carrying out Assault River crossing exercise. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved families," the Eastern Command tweeted.

A court of inquiry has been instituted into the accident, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. army
  2. jawan
first published:March 30, 2023, 22:05 IST
last updated:March 30, 2023, 22:05 IST