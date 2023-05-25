CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Two Brothers Die of Electrocution in UP's Bulandshahr
1-MIN READ

Two Brothers Die of Electrocution in UP's Bulandshahr

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:21 IST

Bulandshahr, India

Local Anupshahr police station SHO Dharmendra Singh said the incident took place on Wednesday. (Representational Image/News18)

The deceased were identified as Manoj (24) and Chotu (22). Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination

Two brothers died of electrocution at a building construction site in UP’s Bulandshahr after coming in contact with a high-tension wire, police said on Thursday. Local Anupshahr police station SHO Dharmendra Singh said the incident took place on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Manoj (24) and Chotu (22). Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
