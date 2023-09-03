CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Burning Tyres Thrown on Bridge in Thane; Police Launch Probe

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 12:39 IST

Thane, India

After being alerted, local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot, put out the blaze and took away the burnt tyres, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said

Unidentified persons threw two burning tyres on the Kapurbawdi bridge in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Sunday morning, civic officials said.

After being alerted, local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot, put out the blaze and took away the burnt tyres, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The incident took place at around 8.45 am, he said.

Asked if it was a fallout of the recent violence in Jalna, senior police inspector Uttam Sonawane from Kapurbawdi police station ruled out the possibility and said they were conducting a probe into the incident.

On Saturday, a rally was taken out on the main streets of Thane city condemning the lathi-charge by police on protesters in Jalna on Friday while they were demanding reservations for the Maratha community.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
