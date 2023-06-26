CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi in EgyptDelhi RainManipur ViolenceMumbai RainsPM Modi US Visit
Home » India » Two Cattle Smugglers, Cop Injured in Encounter in UP's Sambhal
1-MIN READ

Two Cattle Smugglers, Cop Injured in Encounter in UP's Sambhal

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 11:00 IST

Sambhal, India

The police said two injured smugglers, identified as Saif Ali and Shan Mohammad, were arrested. (Representative image)

The police said two injured smugglers, identified as Saif Ali and Shan Mohammad, were arrested. (Representative image)

The encounter took place in the morning when a police team, acting on a tip-off, surrounded a gang of suspected cattle smugglers near the Gumsani village, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said

Two suspected cattle smugglers and a police constable were injured during an encounter in the district’s Asmoli area, officials said on Monday.

The encounter took place in the morning when a police team, acting on a tip-off, surrounded a gang of suspected cattle smugglers near the Gumsani village, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

Constable Arjun Khatri suffered a bullet injury on his hand during the gunfire exchange, he said.

The police said two injured smugglers, identified as Saif Ali and Shan Mohammad, were arrested.

Later, four other members of the smuggling gang — identified as Shariq, Saleem, Faheem and Shami — were also nabbed.

The gang allegedly smuggled cattle for slaughter, the police said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. up
  2. cattle smuggler
  3. Sambhal
first published:June 26, 2023, 11:00 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 11:00 IST