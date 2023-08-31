CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Children Drown While Taking Bath in Pond in UP's Shahjahnpur
Two Children Drown While Taking Bath in Pond in UP's Shahjahnpur

August 31, 2023

Uttar Pradesh, India

Their bodies were later recovered from the pond by the police and sent for the post-mortem.(Representational File: PTI)

Two children on Thursday drowned in a pond here while taking a bath in it, police said.

The incident took place in Ajmatpur village in the Tilhar area when Priyanshu (10) and Sandeep (11) were taking a bath in a pond and slipped into deep water, Tilhar Circle Officer Priyank Jain said.

Their bodies were later recovered from the pond by the police and sent for the post-mortem.

A probe is on in the matter, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
