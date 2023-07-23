Two Chinese Men Held for Trying to Enter India Illegally in Bihar, 'Espionage' Angle Not Ruled Out Yet

Two Chinese nationals were caught by the immigration department in Raxaul, East Champaran district in Bihar while attempting to enter India from Nepal, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in front of the Indian customs office and the two Chinese men were subsequently brought to the immigration office for investigation, an official statement said. During the probe, it was revealed that both the men nationals, Zhao Jing and Fu Cong, did not possess valid visas.

Jing (39) and Cong (28) both hail from China’s Jiangxi.

The two Chinese nationals were caught by the Raxaul Immigration Department on July 2 while attempting to enter India from Nepal without an Indian visa, the statement said. After crossing the border for the first time, both of them were sent back to Nepal with a warning stamped on their passports, indicating entry refusal. They were advised to obtain an Indian visa before attempting to enter India, it added.

Immigration officials stationed at the border have not ruled out the possibility of ‘espionage’ as the reason behind the Chinese nationals’ illegal movement into Indian territory from across the border, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The accused exhibited “strange behaviour" and while one of them was fluent in English, their statements were “inconsistent and self-contradictory", an official was quoted as saying.

The statement came days after one Chinese national was held at the Indo-Nepal border in Kharibari, under West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The Bengal police on Wednesday said the accused, 39-year-old Yongxin Peng, who found carrying Chinese goods, was interrogated was reported to be unable to speak Hindi or English.

In February, another Chinese national was apprehended by the SSB while attempting to cross into India from Nepal without valid documents. This arrest occurred in Lakhimpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

India-China relations have remained strained since the Galwan clashes of 2020.