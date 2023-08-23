CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Dead, Over 20 Passengers Injured in Bus Accident in Kerala
Two Dead, Over 20 Passengers Injured in Bus Accident in Kerala

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 12:13 IST

Palakkad, India

The accident resulted in the loss of two lives and injuries to more than 20 people. (Representative Image)

The vehicle lost control and overturned on the road while negotiating a bend in the road near Sreekrishnapuram

A private bus carrying around 38 passengers was involved in an accident near Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad district on Wednesday, resulting in the loss of two lives and injuries to more than 20 people, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8 AM, they said.

The bus was coming from Chennai and proceeding towards Kozhikode when the accident occurred.

The vehicle lost control and overturned on the road while negotiating a bend in the road near Sreekrishnapuram, they added.

The passengers were rescued by the police officers and residents of the area.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
