Home » India » Two Drown While Bathing in Gomti in UP's Sultanpur
Two Drown While Bathing in Gomti in UP's Sultanpur

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:06 IST

Sultanpur, India

The pair was taken to a hospital after locals pulled them out of the water but were declared brought dead. (Representational Image/ANI)

Rishabh Kumar Tiwari and Anoop Kumar Pandey — both aged 23 — were taking a bath in the river when they slipped into the deep water and drowned on Wednesday

Two youths drowned while taking a bath in the Gomti river in the Kudwar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, police said on Thursday.

Rishabh Kumar Tiwari and Anoop Kumar Pandey — both aged 23 — were taking a bath in the river when they slipped into the deep water and drowned on Wednesday, they said.

    The pair was taken to a hospital after locals pulled them out of the water but were declared brought dead.

    Kudwar SHO Sandeep Kumar Rai said the victims’ bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 18, 2023, 09:06 IST
    last updated:May 18, 2023, 09:06 IST