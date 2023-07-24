CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Eunuchs Held for Attacking, Injuring Cops in Navi Mumbai
1-MIN READ

Two Eunuchs Held for Attacking, Injuring Cops in Navi Mumbai

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 18:51 IST

Thane, India

A havildar and his associate spotted the two accused roaming on the road and intercepted them.(Representational Image/News18)

Two eunuchs have been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring on-duty policemen in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Vashi area late on Saturday night, an official said.

A havildar and his associate spotted the two accused roaming on the road and intercepted them. The duo got annoyed and started beating up the patrolling team with bamboo sticks, he said.

The policemen were injured in the attack, the official said, adding that a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
