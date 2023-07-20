Two Farmers Come Up With Innovative, Cost-Efficient Farming Techniques to Ditch Traditional Tractors

Necessity is the mother of invention and one such invention made a huge difference in the lives of two Indian farmers.

Two farmers, one from Bihar and the other from Telangana, defied the traditional way of farming and invented a single wheel-run-plough and moped-operated-plough to make their agricultural practices easier and more affordable.

Som Kamla Bapu, a farmer from Telangana’s Mudhole, was not in a position to meet the expenses of engaging the labour and a tractor to prepare his farmland to sow cotton seeds.

With the help of his grandson, he attached the plough to his son’s moped and turned it into a moped-operated plough.

To make the process work, the grandson operated the moped and the grandfather looked after the plough to make sure of tilling to sow the cotton seeds.

Netizens praised the grandson-grandfather duo for their innovative farming technique as their video went viral on social media.

“My pocket will not allow me to engage labour and tractor to plough my farmland. I got the idea of inventing a moped-operated-plough with the help of my son and grandson”, Som Kamla Bapu told News18

On the other hand, Dinesh Kumar who hails from Baijnathpur said he was sitting idle when the tractor owner refused to plough his farm as his field was too small.

However, Dinesh didn’t give up and came up with another innovative technique. He noticed an iron tiller in their house which his father brought long back.

He then bought one front wheel and one handle of bi-cycle and other required items and with the help of a local mechanic, he assembled a plough by spending just Rs 1,500.

Dinesh successfully tilled his farmland by moving the single-wheel- run-plough.

“One can till 5,445 square feet to 6,806.25 square feet of farmland using this plough and it is good for farmers’ physical fitness. Altogether it costs Rs.3,000 only”, Dinesh Kumar said, with a smile on his face.