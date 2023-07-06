Two Girls Raped in Assam, One Dead

Two minor girls were allegedly raped and one of them succumbed to her injuries in Assam’s Hailkandi district, a police official said on Thursday.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the crime, the official said.

The two school-going girls, residents of Barnie Brease tea estate, were kidnapped by the two men on Tuesday. They were taken to a dense forest in the Mohanpur area of the district, where they were allegedly raped, the officer-in-charge of Algapur police station Mrinal Das said.

Police launched a search operation for them following a complaint by the father of one of the girls and they were found to be in serious condition.

They were referred to the Silchar Medical College Hospital and one of them died there on Wednesday, he said.

Following it, the police arrested the two persons, Das added.