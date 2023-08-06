CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Held for 12 Cases of House-breaking, Theft in Navi Mumbai
Two Held for 12 Cases of House-breaking, Theft in Navi Mumbai

Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 15:34 IST

Thane, India

The Navi Mumbai police with the help of the railway police nabbed the duo at Wardha station while they were travelling by Geetanjali Express. (Representative Image: News18)

The police nabbed the accused who were fleeing to West Bengal and recovered stolen valuables, including gold jewellery, worth Rs 12.16 lakh from them

Two persons have been arrested in connection with 12 cases of house-breaking and theft in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The police nabbed the accused who were fleeing to West Bengal and recovered stolen valuables, including gold jewellery, worth Rs 12.16 lakh from them, an official said.

The Navi Mumbai police with the help of the railway police nabbed the duo at Wardha station while they were travelling by Geetanjali Express on July 21, he said.

Haider Anarul Sheikh and Yusuf Noor Islam Sheikh have cases registered against them at CBD, Turbhe, Koparkhairne, Panvel town, NRI Sagri, Rabale, Rabale MIDC, and Wadala railway police stations, the official said.

The duo were wanted in connection with 12 cases of house-breaking and theft, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
