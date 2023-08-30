Two IndiGo Flights Report Mid-Air Engine Glitch On Same Day, Airline Applauds Pilot's Swift Action

Two IndiGo flights reported mid-air glitches on Tuesday and were forced to land midway as their engine was shut down. Both the flights, however, were safely landed.

The IndiGo flight bound for Mumbai from Madurai encountered a mid-air engine shutdown on Tuesday hours after a similar engine glitch was reported in a Kolkata-Bengaluru IndiGo flight.

“The IndiGo A321Neo aircraft, bearing the registration VT-IUJ and operating under flight number 6E-2012 from Madurai to Mumbai, encountered an In-Flight Shutdown (IFSD) of Engine No.1," DGCA said in a statement.

Regarding the Mumbai-Madurai IndiGo flight, officials closely monitoring the situation said that the emergency unfolded when one of the Pratt and Whitney engines experienced a sudden shutdown mid-air.

Panic briefly gripped the passengers as the aircraft faced an unexpected technical glitch. However, the skilled crew quickly reassured everyone and successfully navigated the situation.

“Signs of high engine vibrations were detected during the ascent, followed by a low oil pressure warning for Engine No.1. The situation escalated during the cruise, leading to the eventual stall of Engine No.1. Responding with impressive professionalism, the crew promptly shut down the affected engine and initiated a request for a priority landing. The pilot’s skills were put to the ultimate test, and a commendably safe landing was achieved," it added.

Noting the pilot’s swift action in landing the flight, IndiGo in its official statement said, “The pilot prioritized the landing in Mumbai. The aircraft is held in Mumbai and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers."

About the Kolkata-Bengaluru flight incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that a glitch was reported in engine 2 before the aircraft was successfully landed.

“Engine 2 Stall occurred and Engine 2 oil chip detected warning came. Engine 2 was shut down as per the checklist, and the aircraft landed safely," the DGCA said in a statement.