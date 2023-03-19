CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Injured as British-Era Bridge Collapses in Bihar's Saran

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 12:09 IST

Patna, India

The eyewitnesses said that as soon as the truck-laden with stone chips came on the bridge, it collapsed.(Photo: Shutterstock)

The British-era bridge was built on River Mahanadi and was in a bad shape since the last flood. The bridge structure was deteriorating and cracks had developed at several places

Two persons were injured after a British-era road bridge collapsed in Bihar’s Saran district on Sunday.

The injured persons were the driver and helper of the truck. The eyewitnesses said that as soon as the truck-laden with stone chips came on the bridge, it collapsed.

The truck was on its way from the Taraye block and was heading towards Bhalua Bazar. The British-era bridge was built on River Mahanadi and was in a bad shape since the last flood. The bridge structure was deteriorating and cracks had developed at several places.

Despite all these deterioration, the road construction department did not declare it a dangerous bridge. There was no warning sign board on either side of the bridge.

When the bridge collapsed, a loud sound was heard. The local villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the injured driver and helper. They were admitted in the Sadar hospital Chapra and their condition was stable.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
