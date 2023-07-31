Two Kanwariyas Electrocuted in UP's Deoria

Two kanwariyas were electrocuted here when a DJ installed on the tractor-trolley they were travelling in came in contact with a high-tension wire passing overhead, police said on Monday.

The incident happened near Vinobapur village late on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Aman Gupta (19) and Deepak Rajbhar (18). Two others were injured in the incident and admitted to hospital, police added.