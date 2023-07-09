CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Kanwariyas Suffer Minor Injuries After Being Hit by Car
1-MIN READ

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 09:59 IST

New Delhi, India

An FIR was registered and a search is on for the car.(Representational Image/PTI)

On Friday around 6 pm, a PCR call was received at Mandir Marg police station that a car allegedly hit two kanwariyas, a senior police officer said

Two kanwariyas suffered minor bruises after a car hit them on Ridge Road in central Delhi, police said on Saturday.

On Friday around 6 pm, a PCR call was received at Mandir Marg police station that a car allegedly hit two kanwariyas, a senior police officer said.

It surfaced that an unidentified car had hit the two kanwariyas from behind. They fell down due to the impact of the collision and suffered minor injuries. They were taken to the RML hospital, the officer said.

Both were assessed by the doctors in the emergency and found to be okay. They suffered minor bruises on their knees and hands. After first aid, they were discharged. They embarked on the kanwar yatra thereafter, police said.

An FIR was registered and a search is on for the car, they added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 09, 2023, 09:59 IST
last updated:July 09, 2023, 09:59 IST