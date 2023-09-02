CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aditya L1 LaunchIndia vs PakistanSamantha Ruth PrabhuG20 Summit
Home » India » Two Killed, 20 Injured as Private Bus Skids off Road, Overturns in Madhya Pradesh
1-MIN READ

Two Killed, 20 Injured as Private Bus Skids off Road, Overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 21:32 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

The accident occurred on the bypass road of National Highway 26 around 5 pm, an official said. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The accident occurred on the bypass road of National Highway 26 around 5 pm, an official said. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The private bus carrying 44 passengers was heading towards Gadarwara area from Narsinghpur city when a motorcycle came in its way, Kotwali police station inspector Gaurav Chatte told PTI

A man and a five-year-old boy were killed and 20 others injured when a private bus skidded off the road and overturned in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on the bypass road of National Highway 26 around 5 pm, an official said.

The private bus carrying 44 passengers was heading towards Gadarwara area from Narsinghpur city when a motorcycle came in its way, Kotwali police station inspector Gaurav Chatte told PTI.

The bus driver veered away from the path to avoid hitting the two-wheeler, but he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid off the road and overturn just 5 km from the district headquarters, he said.

The police reached the scene and rescued people from the bus, the official said.

Pushpendra Vishwakarma (25) and Devansh Jatav (5) died on the spot, while 20 injured passengers are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigations are underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. madhya pradesh
  2. accident
first published:September 02, 2023, 21:32 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 21:32 IST