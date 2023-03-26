Two Killed, One Injured in Lightning Strike in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur District

Two men were killed and another sustained burns after lightning struck them at a village in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the victims were working on a sugarcane field in Madannagar village under Pratappur development block, Surajpur Additional Superintendent of Police Madhulika Singh said.

“The deceased were identified as Mohanlal Pando (40) and Ramesh Aayam (21), while Amit Aayam (28) suffered serious burns. The three took shelter under a tree during rains. A lightning strike left them injured," she said.

“Some locals shifted them to the community health centre in Pratappur where Pando and Ramesh were declared dead and Amit is undergoing treatment," she added.

